Lateerah Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lateerah Andrews, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lateerah Andrews, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD.
Lateerah Andrews works at
Locations
Frederick Office75 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 620-0012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She took time to find out about my situation and changed one of my meds which really helped my muscle spasms. She’s my new go to NP
About Lateerah Andrews, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730517319
Frequently Asked Questions
Lateerah Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lateerah Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lateerah Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lateerah Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lateerah Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lateerah Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.