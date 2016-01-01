See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Latasha Evans, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Latasha Evans, NP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Latasha Evans, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Latasha Evans works at Oak Street Health Cobbs Creek in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Cobbs Creek
    6232 Market St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-4906

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Latasha Evans?

Photo: Latasha Evans, NP
How would you rate your experience with Latasha Evans, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Latasha Evans to family and friends

Latasha Evans' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Latasha Evans

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Latasha Evans, NP.

About Latasha Evans, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1568063873
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Latasha Evans, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Latasha Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Latasha Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Latasha Evans works at Oak Street Health Cobbs Creek in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Latasha Evans’s profile.

Latasha Evans has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Latasha Evans.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Latasha Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Latasha Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.