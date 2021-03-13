See All Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Latai King, LCPC

Counseling
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Latai King, LCPC is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV. 

Latai King works at Pro-health Therapeutic & Empowerment Services in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pro-health Therapeutic & Empowerment Services
    3235 S EASTERN AVE, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 490-9009
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2021
    I saw the other negative review and thought, dang that's a bummer because I have had very pleasant visits with her. I’m grateful to connect with La’tai as my first therapist in Las Vegas. She has a very warm accepting vibe and gives constructive feedback. She has helped me broaden my perspective of how to approach my personal relationships and be a more active listener. She helped me delve into repressed feeling and reframe a lot of negative thoughts that lead to loops of anxiety. She’s helping me break unhelpful thought patterns and teaching me tools to help me find more joy in my day to day despite the inevitable stressors that come my way.
    Photo: Latai King, LCPC
    About Latai King, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487951752
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

