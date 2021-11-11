See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Overview

Lastacia Evans, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Lastacia Evans works at Practice in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-2000

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 11, 2021

About Lastacia Evans, WHNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306375548
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

