Dr. Lasonia Barlow, PSY.D

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lasonia Barlow, PSY.D is a Counselor in Southfield, MI. 

Dr. Barlow works at Barlow Professional Services in Southfield, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barlow Professional Services
    25240 Lahser Rd Ste 2, Southfield, MI 48033
    31800 Northwestern Hwy Ste 340, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 438-8254

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2020
    Imagine being able to share your deepest secrets without judgment but being given validation to your feelings. This is Dr. Barlow, this is how she makes one feel in her office. She's prompt and accommodating. She's loving and kind. She's that rare big sister, friend, cousin, mentor and mother that you feel so comfortable disclosing to. Dr. Barlow is a jewel of a christian therapist that helps you to become free of bondage's through her dedication, love, support and counsel. I would give more stars if I could.
    About Dr. Lasonia Barlow, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902130966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lasonia Barlow, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barlow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

