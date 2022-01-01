See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Laryssa Blunt, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Laryssa Blunt, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Laryssa Blunt works at Family Medicine and Wellness in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine and Wellness
    100 Hollywood Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 321-9292

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Laryssa Blunt, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063908457
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Laryssa Blunt, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laryssa Blunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Laryssa Blunt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Laryssa Blunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laryssa Blunt works at Family Medicine and Wellness in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Laryssa Blunt’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Laryssa Blunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laryssa Blunt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laryssa Blunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laryssa Blunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

