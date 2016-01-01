Larson Vickery, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Larson Vickery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Larson Vickery, PA-C
Overview
Larson Vickery, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Larson Vickery works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte3545 Whitehall Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28273 Directions (980) 369-3413
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Larson Vickery?
About Larson Vickery, PA-C
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- 1477171494
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Larson Vickery accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Larson Vickery using Healthline FindCare.
Larson Vickery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Larson Vickery works at
Larson Vickery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Larson Vickery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Larson Vickery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Larson Vickery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.