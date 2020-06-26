Dr. Bogar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lars Bogar, OD
Dr. Lars Bogar, OD is an Optometrist in Mechanicsburg, PA.
Family Eye Care PC5012 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 763-2020
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Lars Daniel Bogar, O.D., in my experience is an outstanding Optometrist, and highly skilled communicator. He is courteous, patient, listens well, willingly shares information, and he answered all of my questions. Dr. Bogar has the ideal education and personality for the job. This fine young man has empathy that all patients, even of my era (Vietnam Veteran) will find reassuring. May God bless him and his forever.
- Optometry
- English
- 1649824533
Dr. Bogar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
