Dr. Larry Walker, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Walker, PHD is a Counselor in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
1
Healing Transitions3333 Clark Rd Ste 170, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 888-2081Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday8:30am - 7:00pm
2
Renown Health85 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-2862Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
3
Grace Harbour, Inc. Behavioral Health200 Westpark Dr Ste 270, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 486-1140
4
Dr. Larry D. Walker572 Maddox Dr Ste 218, Ellijay, GA 30540 Directions (706) 276-6229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great psychologist with a tremendous amount of experience, knowledge and yes, a very intelligent man. My experiences with this individual turned out to be one of my best of my life ! Thank you Dr. Larry George M. FL
About Dr. Larry Walker, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1982656831
Education & Certifications
- Harrisburg State Hospital 1984 - 1986
- Pennsylvania State University
