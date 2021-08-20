See All Chiropractors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Larry Tsutsui, DC is a Chiropractor in Fresno, CA. 

Dr. Tsutsui works at Larry M. Tsutsui, D.C. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Larry M. Tsutsui, D.C.
    2023 N VAN NESS BLVD, Fresno, CA 93704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 222-1384
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Such an amazing, caring staff! Dr. Tsutsui knows how to bring relief to my back pain. Been going to him since 2015. Highly recommend this chiropractor!
    Christina — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Larry Tsutsui, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1083703508
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Tsutsui, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsutsui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsutsui has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsutsui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsutsui works at Larry M. Tsutsui, D.C. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tsutsui’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsutsui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsutsui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsutsui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsutsui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

