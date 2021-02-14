Larry Southard, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Larry Southard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Larry Southard, MFT
Overview
Larry Southard, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Bernardino, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1255 E Highland Ave Ste 105, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 881-5250
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Larry Southard?
I've been seeing Larry for several months now for counseling for my adult ADHD, and as someone with the condition himself, he connects with me very well on my struggles and guides me through healthy coping mechanisms. He is a very gentle and compassionate person who honestly feels like a member of the family. For anyone like myself who has needed it, he is also an LGBTQ+ ally! I feel so comfortable talking to him about my thoughts and worries.
About Larry Southard, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1356304380
Frequently Asked Questions
Larry Southard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Larry Southard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Larry Southard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Larry Southard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Larry Southard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Larry Southard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Larry Southard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.