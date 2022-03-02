Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Rosenberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Larry Rosenberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Stamford, CT.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Sanders M Stein MD2777 Summer St Ste 504B, Stamford, CT 06905
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosenberg was kind, patient, caring and wonderful with our middle school aged son who was experiencing depression & anxiety. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Larry Rosenberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1609959782
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
