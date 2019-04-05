Dr. Larry Rodgers, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Rodgers, OD
Overview
Dr. Larry Rodgers, OD is an Optometrist in Wetumpka, AL.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Locations
Owens Optical Wetumpka Inc6251 Us Highway 231, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Directions (334) 452-4066
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Without a doubt Dr. Rodgers is the very best O.D. anywhere. His graciously kind and astute personality lends itself to a incredible caring experience with ALL eye issues regardless of age , gender, whatever.He is an absolute Pro, the best, in his profession as an O.D. His Staff and associates are all incredible & worth every dime they EARN. None better !!!!!! Recently, has moved his Primary Office to Wetumpka, Ala. This Dr. is well-worth driving from another state to see about ALL eye issues.
About Dr. Larry Rodgers, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1851467872
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodgers accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodgers works at
