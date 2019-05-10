Dr. Larry Nelson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Nelson, DC
Overview
Dr. Larry Nelson, DC is a Chiropractor in Idaho Falls, ID.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
Eastern Idaho Chiropractic Clinic PA2585 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 522-0200
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best. He is the only one who I will let adjust my back.
About Dr. Larry Nelson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1518986264
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.