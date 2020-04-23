Dr. Larry Neidigh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neidigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Neidigh, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Neidigh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Neidigh works at
Locations
Community Behavioral Services2211 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 269-3324
- 2 1543 Kingsley Ave # 18, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 269-3324
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A very fair councelor, his associate group leader, Ed, back in 1998 really helped me.
About Dr. Larry Neidigh, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neidigh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neidigh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neidigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neidigh works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Neidigh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neidigh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neidigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neidigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.