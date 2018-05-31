See All Clinical Psychologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Larry Kuhn, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Azusa Pacific University.

Dr. Kuhn works at Prepare To Change in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Von Bargen Associates, Inc.
    1910 Saint Joe Center Rd Ste 44, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 484-9722
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Prepare to Change, Inc.
    222 W Main St, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 600-3391
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon

May 31, 2018
I want to express my sincere appreciation for the compassionate and professional care given to our family at a time of unexpected difficulty. Our experience at the Fort Wayne facility was extremely helpful and we are truly grateful. Thank you!!!
DM in Fort Wayne, IN — May 31, 2018
  • Clinical Psychology
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • 1992014633
  • Center For Individual & Family Therapy
  • Utah State University
  • Azusa Pacific University
  • Indiana University
Dr. Larry Kuhn, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

