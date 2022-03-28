See All Physicians Assistants in Vero Beach, FL
Larry James, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Larry James, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vero Beach, FL. 

Larry James works at GLORIA E FARINA MD in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jpmmh Enterprises of Vero Beach LLC
    777 37th St Ste B107, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 226-5026

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Behavioral Disorders
Opiate Dependence
Behavioral Disorders
Opiate Dependence

Treatment frequency



Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Larry James, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073599841
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Florida
Undergraduate School

