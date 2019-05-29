See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Larry Hubbs, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Larry Hubbs, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Larry Hubbs, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky Nursing and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Larry Hubbs works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2108 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph East
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Larry Hubbs?

May 29, 2019
An absolutely great guy . Excellent at what does . I would highly recommend.
— May 29, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Larry Hubbs, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Larry Hubbs, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Larry Hubbs to family and friends

Larry Hubbs' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Larry Hubbs

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Larry Hubbs, ARNP.

About Larry Hubbs, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316032519
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Kentucky Nursing
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Larry Hubbs, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Larry Hubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Larry Hubbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Larry Hubbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Larry Hubbs works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Larry Hubbs’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Larry Hubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Larry Hubbs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Larry Hubbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Larry Hubbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Larry Hubbs, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.