Overview

Larry Hubbs, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky Nursing and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Larry Hubbs works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

