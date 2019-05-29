Larry Hubbs, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Larry Hubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Larry Hubbs, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Larry Hubbs, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky Nursing and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care2108 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An absolutely great guy . Excellent at what does . I would highly recommend.
About Larry Hubbs, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1316032519
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Nursing
