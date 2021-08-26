See All Chiropractors in Las Vegas, NV
Larry Holt

Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Larry Holt is a Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Larry Holt works at Precision Spinal Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Spinal Care
    9079 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Bunion
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Larry Holt

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053368779
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Larry Holt is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Larry Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Larry Holt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Larry Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Larry Holt works at Precision Spinal Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Larry Holt’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Larry Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Larry Holt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Larry Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Larry Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

