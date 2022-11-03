Dr. Larry Goodwin, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Goodwin, DC
Overview
Dr. Larry Goodwin, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Smith, AR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3400 Rogers Ave Ste 126, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions
Goodwin Chiropractic6706B Highway 271 S Ste 126, Fort Smith, AR 72908 Directions (479) 304-0842
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodwin?
Super nice guy, Really helped my lower back and neck.
About Dr. Larry Goodwin, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1265530331
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.