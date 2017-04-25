Dr. Larry Glubka, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glubka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Glubka, DC
Overview
Dr. Larry Glubka, DC is a Chiropractor in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Glubka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Larry J Glubka Dc162 W 12TH AVE, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 746-4122
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glubka?
My wife and I have been going to Dr. Glubka for years and could not recommend a better chiropractor, any where. Ron and Jean Hauck.
About Dr. Larry Glubka, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1942325550
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glubka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glubka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glubka works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Glubka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glubka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glubka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glubka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.