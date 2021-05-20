See All Counselors in League City, TX
Larna Loeckle, LPC

Counseling
2.5 (20)
Overview

Larna Loeckle, LPC is a Counselor in League City, TX. 

Larna Loeckle works at Southwest Counseling Services PC in League City, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Counseling Services PC
    1725 E Main St, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 332-3300
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 20, 2021
    Larna is going to do what’s best for the child even if it makes a parent mad or it’s something they don’t want to hear about themselves. Her concern is for the well being of the child (patient) and making sure that what needs to be said is said, even if it’s hard to hear.
    LeagueCityDad — May 20, 2021
    About Larna Loeckle, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417962192
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Larna Loeckle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Larna Loeckle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Larna Loeckle works at Southwest Counseling Services PC in League City, TX. View the full address on Larna Loeckle’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Larna Loeckle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Larna Loeckle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Larna Loeckle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Larna Loeckle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.