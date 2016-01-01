Larissa Anthony has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Larissa Anthony, PA-C
Overview
Larissa Anthony, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ.
Larissa Anthony works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste E500, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 298-1932
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Larissa Anthony, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093099855
Frequently Asked Questions
Larissa Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Larissa Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Larissa Anthony works at
3 patients have reviewed Larissa Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Larissa Anthony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Larissa Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Larissa Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.