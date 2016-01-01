Larisa Jeffreys has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Larisa Jeffreys, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Larisa Jeffreys, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
2340 NW Thurman St Ste 202, Portland, OR 97210 (503) 274-2343
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568538692
7 patients have reviewed Larisa Jeffreys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
