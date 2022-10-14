Larina Ditto, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Larina Ditto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Larina Ditto, MSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Larina Ditto, MSW is a Social Worker in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Social Work, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Larina Ditto works at
Locations
-
1
Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau1702 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, Friendly. Helpful and really seems to listen to concerns.
About Larina Ditto, MSW
- Social Work
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1326324260
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
