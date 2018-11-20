Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larin Perkins, DC
Overview
Dr. Larin Perkins, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX.
Dr. Perkins works at
Locations
-
1
College Park Pain and Recovery3115 College Park Dr Ste 102, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (281) 442-7071
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
I love dr perkins, but this site and the phone service is very bad I had no patience for all the prompts. Could not figure out how to schedule an appointment
About Dr. Larin Perkins, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1366504748
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.