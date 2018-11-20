See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Conroe, TX
Dr. Larin Perkins, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Larin Perkins, DC

Sports Medicine
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Larin Perkins, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. 

Dr. Perkins works at College Park Pain and Recovery in Conroe, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD
Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD
8 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Price, MD
Dr. Eric Price, MD
8 (65)
View Profile
Dr. Alysia Robichau, MD
Dr. Alysia Robichau, MD
6 (51)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Locations

  1. 1
    College Park Pain and Recovery
    3115 College Park Dr Ste 102, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 442-7071

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?

Nov 20, 2018
I love dr perkins, but this site and the phone service is very bad I had no patience for all the prompts. Could not figure out how to schedule an appointment
Billie peters9n in Houston, TX — Nov 20, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Larin Perkins, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Larin Perkins, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perkins to family and friends

Dr. Perkins' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Perkins

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larin Perkins, DC.

About Dr. Larin Perkins, DC

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366504748
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Perkins works at College Park Pain and Recovery in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Perkins’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Larin Perkins, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.