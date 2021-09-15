See All Nurse Practitioners in Buffalo, NY
Laraine Wende, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Laraine Wende, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Laraine Wende works at Elmwood Health Center in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    People Inc
    2128 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 874-4500
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Every visit with Dr.Wende is great its taking me years to find a dr who actually listens to me and does their best to make sure I get the best care i deserve. She is so kind and patient she explains all my test results answers all my questions. Its great to have finally found a Dr who cares.
    Alisha — Sep 15, 2021
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336424472
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laraine Wende has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laraine Wende has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Laraine Wende works at Elmwood Health Center in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Laraine Wende's profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Laraine Wende. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laraine Wende.

