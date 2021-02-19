See All Clinical Psychologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Lara Zappaterra, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lara Zappaterra, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Zappaterra works at Lara Zappaterra PhD, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, San Diego, CA in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lara Zappaterra PhD
    3252 Holiday Ct, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 245-6768
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Depression
Acute Insomnia
Addiction
Acute Depression
Acute Insomnia
Addiction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Depression Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 19, 2021
Dr. Lara is more than a therapist - she is a guide, ensuring that you feel comforted, heard, and safe. I've worked with a number of therapists; so, I know it can be difficult to find one that resonates with you. Immediately, I felt a connection with Dr. Lara. She is warm and held space for me, through my tears, jumbled thoughts, and sometimes unsubstantiated fears. She is patient, kind, understanding, and well equipped to help anyone reclaim their power and internal strength. If you find yourself feeling lost or stuck, please do not hesitate to schedule your first appointment with Dr. Lara. I can promise you that just within the first session, you start to feel that proverbial weight lift and the fog clear. Thank you, Dr. Lara for your heart, expertise, and support.
About Dr. Lara Zappaterra, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
NPI Number
  • 1033285309
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School
  • University of California, San Diego
