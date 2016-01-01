Dr. Lara Stepleman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stepleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Stepleman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lara Stepleman, PHD is a Psychologist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Stepleman works at
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-6597
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychology
- English
- 1497866958
Dr. Stepleman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stepleman works at
