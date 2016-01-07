Lara Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lara Sanders, APN
Overview
Lara Sanders, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Rock, AR.
Lara Sanders works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Community Care - East Clinic2500 E 6th St, Little Rock, AR 72202 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lara Sanders?
She did her best to identify what was wrong, when she couldn't figure it out she sent me to the ER to get a CT scan done.
About Lara Sanders, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1508252644
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lara Sanders using Healthline FindCare.
Lara Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lara Sanders works at
2 patients have reviewed Lara Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lara Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lara Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lara Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.