Lara Naanouh, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lara Naanouh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lara Naanouh, NP
Overview
Lara Naanouh, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Lara Naanouh works at
Locations
-
1
Marc Kappelman8091 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lara Naanouh?
It was very good and thorough
About Lara Naanouh, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598244725
Education & Certifications
- Depauw University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lara Naanouh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lara Naanouh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lara Naanouh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lara Naanouh works at
8 patients have reviewed Lara Naanouh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lara Naanouh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lara Naanouh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lara Naanouh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.