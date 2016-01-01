Dr. Lara McKnight, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Lara McKnight, OD is an Optometrist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University.
Dr. McKnight works at
Locations
Lara McKnight, OD4530 S Carson St Ste 12, Carson City, NV 89701 Directions (775) 267-2000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medical Eye Service
- MultiPlan
- Prominence Health Plan
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Lara McKnight, OD
- Optometry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Eye Institute
- Pacific University
- Willamette University
