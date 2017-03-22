See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Federal Way, WA
Lara Kim, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Lara Kim, ARNP

Gynecology
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lara Kim, ARNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY.

Lara Kim works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Compare with other Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jillian Claire, MD
Dr. Jillian Claire, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kayli Senz, MD
Dr. Kayli Senz, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP
Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Francis
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 330, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 835-8850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Hormone Imbalance
Breast Diseases
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Hormone Imbalance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Lara Kim?

Mar 22, 2017
She was very knowledgeable and friendly. I had some medical concerns and after my exam she referred me for additional testing to rule out any health related issues. I will definitely be a returning patient.
Federal Way, WA — Mar 22, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lara Kim, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Lara Kim, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lara Kim to family and friends

Lara Kim's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lara Kim

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lara Kim, ARNP.

About Lara Kim, ARNP

Specialties
  • Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013277474
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Lara Kim, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lara Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lara Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lara Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lara Kim works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Lara Kim’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Lara Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lara Kim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lara Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lara Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Lara Kim, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.