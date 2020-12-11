Lara Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lara Brown, ARNP
Overview
Lara Brown, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jupiter, FL.
Lara Brown works at
Locations
Jupiter Medical Center1004 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-4400
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lara is awesome!!! She always makes you feel comfortable. If you reach out to her she will always communicate back with you. I feel very luckily to have Lara for my follow up care.
About Lara Brown, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336500586
Frequently Asked Questions
Lara Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lara Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lara Brown works at
3 patients have reviewed Lara Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lara Brown.
