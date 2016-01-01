Lanita James accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lanita James
Overview
Lanita James is a Nurse Practitioner in Macon, GA.
Lanita James works at
Locations
First Choice Primary Care Incorporate770 Walnut St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 787-4266
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lanita James
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235685959
Frequently Asked Questions
Lanita James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lanita James works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lanita James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lanita James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.