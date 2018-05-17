Dr. Laniece Coleman, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laniece Coleman, DNP
Overview
Dr. Laniece Coleman, DNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Coleman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coleman?
Great midwife! Very attentive and educated on all aspects of OB-GYN especially labor and delivery.
About Dr. Laniece Coleman, DNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801854823
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.