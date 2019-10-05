See All Behavioral Analysts in West Valley City, UT
Lani Ete, LCMHC

Behavior Analysis
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Lani Ete, LCMHC is a Behavior Analyst in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Behavior Analysis, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.

Lani Ete works at Professional Counseling Services in West Valley City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Counseling Services
    3940 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 738-8414
    Aetna

    • Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Coventry Health Care
    Medicaid
    • Medicaid
    UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 05, 2019
    Wonderful therapist! Listened to my issues and helped me recognize my triggers of PTSD
    — Oct 05, 2019
    Photo: Lani Ete, LCMHC
    About Lani Ete, LCMHC

    • Behavior Analysis
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255518080
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Phoenix
    • Thomas Edison State College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lani Ete, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lani Ete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lani Ete has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lani Ete accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lani Ete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lani Ete works at Professional Counseling Services in West Valley City, UT. View the full address on Lani Ete’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Lani Ete. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lani Ete.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lani Ete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lani Ete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

