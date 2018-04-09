Dr. Lane Bauer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Bauer, DC
Overview
Dr. Lane Bauer, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Cruces, NM.
Locations
Bauer Chiropractic PC1265 S MAIN ST, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 524-4494
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bauer is one of the best chiropractors that I have ever been to. I have been going to chiropractors since I was a small child, due to nerve issues in my back. His staff is great! Very efficient! This is the only doctor that I need for my back problems, he gets me straightened out every time!! Literally !
About Dr. Lane Bauer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1124179205
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
