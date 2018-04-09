See All Chiropractors in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Lane Bauer, DC

Chiropractic
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lane Bauer, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Cruces, NM. 

Dr. Bauer works at Bauer Chiropractic in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bauer Chiropractic PC
    1265 S MAIN ST, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 524-4494
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2018
    Dr. Bauer is one of the best chiropractors that I have ever been to. I have been going to chiropractors since I was a small child, due to nerve issues in my back. His staff is great! Very efficient! This is the only doctor that I need for my back problems, he gets me straightened out every time!! Literally !
    Freida Cotton in LAS CRUCES — Apr 09, 2018
    About Dr. Lane Bauer, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124179205
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lane Bauer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauer works at Bauer Chiropractic in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Bauer’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

