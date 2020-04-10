See All Dermatologists in Westlake Village, CA
Landon McCarroll, PA-C

Dermatology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Landon McCarroll, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Landon McCarroll works at Daphne I Panagotacos MD Inc in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology - Dr. Panagotacos
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 106, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 379-3376
  2. 2
    DermKing Institute - Beverly Hills
    239 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 207, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 10, 2020
    Very knowledgable about dermatology! I have a rare condition and it was difficult to find a provider who could adequately treat my condition. Thanks DermKing!
    — Apr 10, 2020
    Photo: Landon McCarroll, PA-C
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Landon McCarroll, PA-C.

    About Landon McCarroll, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    • 1154761518
    Education & Certifications

    • Center for Dermatology and Skin Surgery, Inc.
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    • Bowling Green State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Landon McCarroll, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Landon McCarroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Landon McCarroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Landon McCarroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Landon McCarroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Landon McCarroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Landon McCarroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Landon McCarroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.