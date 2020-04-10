Landon McCarroll, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Landon McCarroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Landon McCarroll, PA-C
Overview
Landon McCarroll, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Landon McCarroll works at
Locations
Dermatology - Dr. Panagotacos32144 Agoura Rd Ste 106, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 379-3376
DermKing Institute - Beverly Hills239 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 207, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgable about dermatology! I have a rare condition and it was difficult to find a provider who could adequately treat my condition. Thanks DermKing!
About Landon McCarroll, PA-C
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1154761518
Education & Certifications
- Center for Dermatology and Skin Surgery, Inc.
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Bowling Green State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Landon McCarroll speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
