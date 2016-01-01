Lance Vickery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lance Vickery, APRN
Lance Vickery, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO.
John Knox Village Care Center600 NW Pryor Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (816) 500-0487
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801101613
Lance Vickery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lance Vickery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lance Vickery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lance Vickery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lance Vickery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.