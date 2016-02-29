See All Neuropsychologists in Wheaton, IL
Lance Reinke, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Lance Reinke, PSY

Neuropsychology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lance Reinke, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Wheaton, IL. 

Lance Reinke works at Neurocare & Family Services in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurocare & Family Services
    1749 S Naperville Rd Ste 106, Wheaton, IL 60189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 260-8780
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lance Reinke?

    Feb 29, 2016
    Very thorough and knowledgable! I felt heard and confident the doctors understood my child. The feedback was extremely helpful, including recommendations for myself and the school and as well as outside resources to meet my child's needs. They suggested books and websites as well. Follow up consultations regarding previous appointments were also very helpful in getting the help I need at school for my daughter. I would highly recommend Dr. Rainke and his staff.
    Jocelyn in Elburn, IL — Feb 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lance Reinke, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Lance Reinke, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lance Reinke to family and friends

    Lance Reinke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lance Reinke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lance Reinke, PSY.

    About Lance Reinke, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689808750
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lance Reinke, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lance Reinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lance Reinke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lance Reinke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lance Reinke works at Neurocare & Family Services in Wheaton, IL. View the full address on Lance Reinke’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lance Reinke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lance Reinke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lance Reinke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lance Reinke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lance Reinke, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.