Dr. Poe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance Poe, DC
Overview
Dr. Lance Poe, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Poe works at
Locations
Accelerated Chiropractic5900 W Charleston Blvd Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 821-1111
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lance is the best. Been going there for years, he treats all my friends and family members. I recommend him to anyone with back problems.
About Dr. Lance Poe, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1154465581
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poe accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poe.
