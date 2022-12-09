See All Psychologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Lance Laurence, PHD

Psychology
3.5 (24)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lance Laurence, PHD is a Psychologist in Knoxville, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6231 Highland Place Way Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 584-8547
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 09, 2022
    My ex husband James and I were court ordered to have an evaluation done by Dr. Laurence in 2019. I never spoke with Dr. Laurence on the phone. The only texts ever exchanged were stating I had arrived for an appointment and to coordinate picking up things from his office that pertained to my case post divorce. There was never at any time a personal or inappropriate relationship. Dr. Laurence was always very professional, respectful and unbiased.
    Nicole Webb — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Lance Laurence, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407933971
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laurence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Laurence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laurence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laurence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laurence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

