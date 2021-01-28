Dr. Inman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance Inman, OD
Overview
Dr. Lance Inman, OD is an Optometrist in Parkersburg, WV.
Dr. Inman works at
Locations
Inman Family Eye Care Inc2900 Pike St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 489-2086
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Just the best eye doctor. Office staff friendly and always professional.
About Dr. Lance Inman, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Inman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.