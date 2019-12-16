See All Clinical Psychologists in Branford, CT
Dr. Lance Hart, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lance Hart, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Branford, CT. 

Dr. Hart works at Barbara A. Moynihan LLC in Branford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barbara A. Moynihan LLC
    1 S Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 488-3078
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2019
    Dr. Hart is extremely knowledgeable and extremely patient. He helped out with my issues and was quickly able to understand my situation and help get me through a very tough time. Dr. Hart also gave me the tools to help myself and be confident that I can always go back to him with any questions or for help again. I would recommend him to many people who need his services.
    — Dec 16, 2019
    About Dr. Lance Hart, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578558573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Hart, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hart works at Barbara A. Moynihan LLC in Branford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Hart’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

