Dr. Lance Haluka, OD
Overview
Dr. Lance Haluka, OD is an Optometrist in Valdosta, GA.
Dr. Haluka works at
Locations
Southern Eye Center PC2310 N Patterson St Bldg B, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 247-2020
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haluka is a very good doctor. He really cares for his patients. He takes time with his patients and he doesn't rush. He actually listens and answers each and every question. The staff is very good also.
About Dr. Lance Haluka, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1467556944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haluka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haluka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haluka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haluka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haluka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haluka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haluka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.