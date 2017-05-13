Lana Self, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lana Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lana Self, LPC
Lana Self, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
East Dallas6220 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (214) 732-6121
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a client of Lana's for nearly a year now and began seeing her because of job-stress, and some anxiety and low self esteem issues. I am also a mental-health professional and I was looking for a counselor to help me who has lots of experience. She has great insight into areas of my self that I have never considered, and taught me how to come into my own personal power. Lana has a warm and loving personality and seeing her is like visiting a trusted friend who I've known all my life.
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center
Lana Self has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lana Self accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lana Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lana Self. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lana Self.
