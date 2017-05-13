See All Psychologists in Dallas, TX
Lana Self, LPC

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lana Self, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Dallas, TX. 

Lana Self works at Self and Self in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Dallas
    6220 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 732-6121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 13, 2017
    I have been a client of Lana's for nearly a year now and began seeing her because of job-stress, and some anxiety and low self esteem issues. I am also a mental-health professional and I was looking for a counselor to help me who has lots of experience. She has great insight into areas of my self that I have never considered, and taught me how to come into my own personal power. Lana has a warm and loving personality and seeing her is like visiting a trusted friend who I've known all my life.
    Mrs. VanWinkle in Ft Worth, TX — May 13, 2017
    About Lana Self, LPC

    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    • English
    • 1457424483
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Childrens Hospital Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lana Self, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lana Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lana Self has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lana Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Lana Self. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lana Self.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lana Self, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lana Self appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

