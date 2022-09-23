Lana Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lana Kim, CRNP
Overview
Lana Kim, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Locations
-
1
Mercy Medical Center7602 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236 Directions (410) 663-8100
Ratings & Reviews
CRNP Kim gave me more in depth and personal care than any doctor I have been to see in my adult life.
About Lana Kim, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376952184
Frequently Asked Questions
