Lana Keesler, FNP
Lana Keesler, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Family Medical Center3005 W Ina Rd Ste 123, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 797-7656
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Lana Keesler was the best Nurse Practitioner I have ever had. She always took the time we needed for my issues and helped me to find the right care plan. She has moved to another practice and anyone would be lucky to have her now on the east side of Tucson. I’m really going to miss her!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750537353
Lana Keesler accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lana Keesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lana Keesler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lana Keesler.
