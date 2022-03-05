See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Lana Keesler, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lana Keesler, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Lana Keesler works at Family Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Center
    3005 W Ina Rd Ste 123, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 797-7656
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 05, 2022
    Lana Keesler was the best Nurse Practitioner I have ever had. She always took the time we needed for my issues and helped me to find the right care plan. She has moved to another practice and anyone would be lucky to have her now on the east side of Tucson. I'm really going to miss her!
    Karen F — Mar 05, 2022
    About Lana Keesler, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750537353
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lana Keesler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lana Keesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lana Keesler works at Family Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Lana Keesler’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Lana Keesler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lana Keesler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lana Keesler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lana Keesler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

