Lana Greene, LPC
Overview
Lana Greene, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Macon, GA.
Locations
Grow Therapy500 Northside Xing Ste A, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Lana is great listener and seems to have a lot of experience under her belt. I feel validated by her
About Lana Greene, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1801173646
Frequently Asked Questions
Lana Greene accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Lana Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lana Greene.
